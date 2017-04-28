More juicy details arise about Chip Gaines’ “Fixer Upper” buyout

Chip Gaines’ Magnolia Real Estate Company has risen to fame thanks to the success of his HGTV show “Fixer Upper.” But controversy has arisen for Gaines after a new lawsuit shows that his former business partners, John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark, are claiming that they’re entitled to over $1 million and their ownership stakes in the show back, according to KVUE.

But now even more details of the case are unearthing themselves and painting a different picture of the show.





According to documents acquired by People.com, Gaines’ former business partners charge him with “conspiring to eliminate” them after he realized the show would be successful. Specifically, he bought them out without telling them that he’d made a deal with HGTV.

Lewis and Clark’s lawyer told PEOPLE:

With that the new and undisclosed information (the HGTV deal), Chip went back to his partners in Magnolia and said, ‘I would like to get rid of this little company and buy you guys out.’ But didn’t tell them that Magnolia realty was about to be fairly famous and would be getting a lot of free advertisements.

In response, Clark’s lawyer told the entertainment website, that he’s “confident these claims will be found to be meritless.”