More rumors swirl around Mindy Kaling after reports indicated she may be pregnant

Days after the trailer was released for her latest film, “A Wrinkle in Time,” stories about actress Mindy Kaling were splashed across websites around the country.

E! Online reported that Kaling was pregnant with her first child, and quoted an anonymous source that said it was a “welcome surprise,” for the actress.

Despite numerous reports indicating she was pregnant, neither Kaling nor her spokespeople have confirmed or denied the rumor.

Tuesday brought even more rumors about Kaling after PEOPLE revealed that Kaling reportedly wasn’t going to tell her friends who the child’s father is.





“She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is,” the source told PEOPLE.

Kaling made a name for herself in the mid-2000’s as a writer and actress on “The Office.” She has since gone on to star in her own television show, “The Mindy Project,” and is also a bestselling author.