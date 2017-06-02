More than just controversy was weighing down on Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau’s marriage

Mary Kay Letourneau’s marriage to her former student Vili Fualaau was riddled with more than just controversy stemming from the fact that she was his 34-year-old teacher and he was her 12-year-old student when their relationship began. A new report suggests they also struggled with money problems, debt, unpaid bills and run-ins with the law.

According to the legal separation papers Fualaau filed earlier this week, he faced a civil lawsuit in March 2015 over money owed to the city of SeaTac. The judgement forced him to pay a total of $1,421.87 plus 12 percent interest until it was paid off. By the following year, the total he owed had grown, and a debt collection agency was seizing 25 percent of his income.





Finally, the debt was officially paid off this year, but Letourneau’s legal problems still put a strain on the 12-year marriage. In 2013, she was arrested and booked for driving on a suspended license. Additionally, her registration was expired, and she failed to show proof of insurance. Her license had been suspended because she had previously failed to appear in court and had failed to pay a string of tickets, forcing her to pay $5,000 to get of out jail.

Now, it seems Fualaau is trying to put everything behind him and was even seen out with one of his two daughters on Wednesday grabbing lunch.

“At this point, Mr Fualaau just wants to get through the initial filings of the issue,” his lawyer said, adding that right now, he is asking for privacy.

