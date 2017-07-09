Multi-tasking mama! Singer Pink shares a sweet photo with her son proving moms can really do it all

Is there anything a mom can’t do?!

Over the weekend, singer Pink shared an adorable bonding moment with her son Jameson Moon, and fans really can’t get enough.

In the sweet shot, Pink is getting her makeup done while breastfeeding her 6-month-old son. It also appears that Jameson is trying to help his mama get ready using a makeup brush on her chest as he breastfeeds.

“Jameson can multitask too #workflow @pamwiggy @kathyjeung,” she wrote.

Jameson can multitask too #workflow @pamwiggy @kathyjeung A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Later that evening, Pink took the stage at the 2017 Quebec City Summer Festival in Canada.





RELATED: “DWTS” judge Julianne Hough and fiancé Brooks Laich tied the knot in a super romantic Idaho ceremony

“THANKYOU Quebec City 😍😍😍 my heart is full,” she shared alongside a collage from the evening. Both of her children, Willow Sage, 6 and Jameson were there to support their rockstar mom.

THANKYOU Quebec City 😍😍😍 my heart is full A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

An awesome mom of two by day and rockstar by night! There’s nothing Pink can’t do!