Named beneficiary of Carrie Fisher’s estate, Billie Lourd will inherit her late mother’s fortune

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE reveal late actress Carrie Fisher’s final assets and confirm that her daughter Billie Lourd has been named the beneficiary of her estate.

As such, Lourd will inherit her mother’s fortune, which includes her $18 million home, several bank accounts, a 2016 Tesla S, full ownership of several LLCs and a life insurance policy. Fisher’s only child will also be given her jewelry, artwork and collectibles. The 24-year-old actress will also own Fisher’s public image and likeness and her intellectual property rights, including ongoing proceeds being generated from Fisher’s books, specials, trademarks and copyrights.





Fisher’s estate, which she shared with her mother Debbie Reynolds, is reportedly already on the market. Some of her memorabilia, including a life-size Princess Leia statue and personalized “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” director’s chair, will be auctioned off in September. A portion of the proceeds will go to Reynolds’ charity The Thalians, The Jed Foundation and a third charity of Lourd’s choice.

Fisher tragically and suddenly passed away in December after going into cardiac arrest while on a flight. She was 60 years old.

