Nancy Sinatra’s post to her late father, Frank Sinatra will absolutely tear you apart

Father’s Day is especially hard for Nancy Sinatra.

The eldest daughter of Frank Sinatra shared an emotional tribute to her late father to mark the occasion on Twitter on Sunday.

“I wish I could hug my dad for Father’s Day, or even call him on the phone. Sleep warm, Poppa,” she wrote alongside a photo of his tombstone.

I wish I could hug my dad for Father's Day, or even call him on the phone. Sleep warm, Poppa. pic.twitter.com/U8B7qClhPM — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) June 18, 2017

Frank Sinatra died in May 1998 after suffering a heart attack. He was 82 years old.

In 1945, Sinatra shared the bond with his daughter publicly when he “Nancy (with the Laughing Face),” as one of his first singles. Nancy Sinatra, now 77, went on to have her own successful musical career and is best known for her song “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.”

