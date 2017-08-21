Natalee Holloway’s classmate recalls the night she went missing

A young woman who was with Natalee Holloway the night of her disappearance in Aruba is sharing her side of the story for an Oxygen docu-series. Classmate Jessica Caoila, who was on the trip with Holloway, recalled spending the night at the bar. Though she and Holloway weren’t close, they spent much of their evening together.

“While we were waiting for street food, I remember seeing Natalee in a white car driving away. The window was down, so we could see it was her in the back of the car. My impression was, ‘Oh, great, she found a ride back to the hotel,'” she said.





It wasn’t until Holloway didn’t show up for the morning bus ride home that Holloway’s classmates and chaperones knew something was wrong.

The Oxygen series became involved in a lawsuit after a man named Edward Kramer claimed that Brian Graden Media and Lipstick, two production companies, stole his ideas without compensation.

The series began airing on Aug. 19.