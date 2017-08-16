Natalie Cole’s sisters share their grief after the sudden death of nephew Robert Yancy

No one is more devastated over Robert Yancy’s sudden death than his aunts, twins Timolin and Casey Cole, 56.

“We are at a loss for words,” the twin sisters told PEOPLE.

“He was deeply saddened over the loss of his mother,” Timolin said of Robert, who was the only child of Cole and the late Marvin Yancy. “When Natalie died, he lost the most important person in his life. It was very hard for him.”

The sisters, along with the family, said that Yancy was “turning his life around” following the death of his mother, who passed in 2015 from congestive heart failure. Like his parents and grandfather, Nat King Cole, Yancy had a passion for the music industry.





RELATED: James Bond fans rejoice! Daniel Craig is headed back to the big screen as 007

“He bought a new place to live and was super excited about celebrating his 40th birthday on Oct. 14,” Casey said. “He didn’t go to the doctor much, but he was feeling good. He was so busy with his life that he neglected that part.”

They believe that Yancy suffered a “cardiac arrest” but will not have final confirmation until an official autopsy and toxicology reports are released.

“His dad died early, too, but Natalie never mentioned concerns over her son’s health,” Timolin said of Yancy’s father, who died of a heart attack at 34. “The only comfort we feel now is that Robert is with his mother.”