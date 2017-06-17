New dad Ryan Lochte gets his very first Father’s Day present from his fiancee and newborn son
Instagram/Ryan Lochte
Rare People

Ryan Lochte is so happy to be a dad!

The proud new father took to Instagram to show off his very first Father’s Day present, a new pair of sunglasses and a card that read, “I’m so happy I got you as my daddy.”

“Early #fathersday gift from my son,” he wrote as the caption. “And also mommy @kaylaraereid helped.”

Early #fathersday gift from my son 😘#CZL and also mommy @kaylaraereid helped 😍😍

RELATED: Ryan Lochte and fiancee Kayla Rae Reid share the first photos of their newborn son

Lochte and his fiancee Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child last week and couldn’t be happier. The couple have both been sharing adorable pictures of their little man, Caiden Zane.


“Loving this,” Lochte recently captioned a photo of him holding Caiden.

Loving this #daddy #CZL

On Thursday, they celebrated Caiden’s one-week milestone, and Reid posted another picture of him, saying, “Happy 1 week to my baby!!!”

Happy 1 week to my baby!!! 💙😍

RELATED: Oh boy! Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid are officially parents

