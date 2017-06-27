New dad Zach Roloff was absolutely beaming as he shared his love of soccer with his son Jackson Kyle

The apple doesn’t fall from the tree!

This week, “Little People, Big World” new parents Zach and Tori Roloff took their baby to his first ever soccer game, and the photos were absolutely adorable!

Tori documented much of the family outing for fans on Instagram as they took in a Portland Timbers game. Zach has a serious passion for soccer and has been a youth soccer coach for more than 10 years. It looks like he’s passing his love of the sport on to his son already!

Jackson was absolutely adorable wearing his sound canceling earmuffs and Zach was all smiles in the sweet bonding moment with his son.





“Ah the way Baby J already looks at his daddy. I choose to think this is a smile. Not just gas. 😋⚽️💚 #zandtpartyofthree,” Tori wrote.

Over the weekend, the new mom soaked up some sun with her baby, but it looked like the sunshine wore the kid out!

“I was apparently boring baby J at our pool day today. 👶🏻💤💙 #zandtpartyofthree,” she captioned the sweet shot.