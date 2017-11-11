New details about Stevie Nicks’ abuse by her rockstar ex are coming to light decades later

New biography “Gold Dust Woman” by Stephen Davis details Stevie Nicks’ alleged abusive relationship with her guitarist ex-boyfriend, Lindsey Buckingham.

It apparently all started back in 1973 when the duo was posing for their first album “Buckingham Nicks,” and the photographer told Nicks to remove her blouse in order to look “sexy.” When she was unwilling, Buckingham reportedly lost his cool, yelling, “Don’t be a f*****g child. This is art!”

RELATED: Watch as Kid Rock gives Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks the surprise of her life

The now 69-year-old has gone on to be considered the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” with an expansive and successful career, but she did it all despite Buckingham’s abuse. She felt violated after the album-cover incident and considered quitting music, but then drummer Mick Fleetwood asked the pair to join his band Fleetwood Mac in 1975. While the opportunity launched them into fame, it put a strain on their relationship.





“When they first joined the band, Lindsey had control [over Nicks],” Mick Fleetwood said. “And, very slowly, he began to lose control. And he really didn’t like it.”

When they’re first album launched, Buckingham was reportedly upset that Nicks’ songs had performed better than his own. By the recording of their second album, he had taken to criticizing her writing and told her she needed his input in order for her songs to be halfway decent. From Nicks’ perspective, he was “hijacking” her music, and she later told her mother he had gotten physical and “thrown her down to the floor.”

During a 1980 concert, Buckingham took things to a whole new level and tried to trip her on stage. At one point, he even stopped playing guitar and resorted to attempting to kick her. Buckingham, who reportedly never apologized for the incident, has stated that he doesn’t recall it, but the rest of the band was shocked. Nicks would eventually have to “grit her teeth” and pretend to kiss Buckingham at the end of performing “Landslide” every night on tour.

RELATED: Flashback to that time Keith Urban channeled his inner Tom Petty with Carrie Underwood

During a heated argument in front of the band in 1987, Buckingham “manhandled Stevie, slapped her face and bent her backward over the hood of his car. He put his fingers around her neck and started to choke her.”

“I thought he was going to kill me,” Nicks said.

According to the superstar, she and Buckingham made amends in 2013 when he reportedly agreed to treat her with respect.