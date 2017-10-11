New “Fifty Shades” sequel is coming soon — but this time it’s from Christian’s perspective

Get excited, “Fifty Shades of Grey” fans, because a new novel is headed your way!

On Tuesday, famed author E.L. James announced she will be releasing a new novel in her erotic series, but this time, she will tell the story from Christian Grey’s point of view.

“Hello all. I’m delighted to let you know that Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as told by Christian will be published in the US and UK on 28th November 2017. Other territories to follow. I do hope you enjoy it. Much love. #FiftyShades #Darker #ChristianGrey 💄,” she wrote.





Mark your calendars, people! November is about to get hot!