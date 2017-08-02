New mom Peta Murgatroyd shares the “cheeky” thing her 7-month-old Shai just learned how to do

Baby Shai is getting “feisty” as he grows up!

Shai’s mom, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd, recently opened up about motherhood in a new interview with E! News.

“He’s very cheeky right now,” she said of her baby boy. “He’ll grab the food bowl [and] throw it wherever he can.”

While he might be making a mess of things, the new mom knows it’s just a phase as he gets a grasp on his motor skills. She also revealed that he is standing up now, and apparently, he really likes to tug on his mama’s gorgeous blonde locks.





RELATED: Mariah Carey warns prospective “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie about joining the show’s reboot

“He ripped out a clump of my hair right here,” she shared, adding that she couldn’t get too mad at him and just said, “Mama’s hurt,” to teach him not to pull her hair.

Murgatroyd also dished on her new marriage to fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“Many people ask, ‘Is it anything different from engaged life?’ and not really,” she said. “It’s just like a heightened sense of love and family and unity.”

The pro recently opened up about the possibility of returning to her gig on “Dancing with the Stars.” For her, things are up in the air as she adjusts to her new life as a mom and wife.

“We’re sort of waiting to hear things, waiting to see what our schedules are gonna be like, so yeah, I mean, stayed tuned,” she said of their plans to return.