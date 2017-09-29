New mom Serena Williams couldn’t stand going out without her baby girl for the first time

Serena Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian spent their first day out without their newborn daughter whom they welcomed last month. The tennis star shared a few pictures and videos of their day on Snapchat, and from the looks of it, they had a pretty tough time being away from their bundle of joy.

“First day out. We miss her already,” Williams captioned a snap of her appearing quite sad before adding another one that read, “We miss Olympia.”

After getting engaged in Rome in December, Williams and Ohanian welcomed their first child Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. earlier this month. Williams later shared the first picture of their daughter on Instagram and has been keeping fans updated with glimpses of their new life as a family of three ever since.

Before heading out of the house on Thursday, the new mom shared a picture on Instagram showing off her amazing figure just a few weeks after having a baby. She’s vowed to get back on the tennis court as soon as possible, and it looks like she will be soon if her post-baby body is any indication.

