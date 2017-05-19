New parents Zach and Tori Roloff of “Little People, Big World” show off their son’s new nursery

Jackson Roloff might have the coolest nursery a baby could want.

The newborn son of “Little People, Big World” star Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori, came home from the hospital to find a great room awaiting him. The couple shared their new nursery in a video for their vlog “Z and T Party of Three.” The room has an outdoors theme featuring a mural Tori painted herself.

We are off to great adventures! 💙👶🏻 #ZandTpartyofthree PS. I got the mobile from Restoration Hardware. Lots have been asking. It was actually one of the cheaper ones I found because I really wanted old prop planes. 💙✈️ A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

“The cool thing about this, we have this mural that I painted with painters tape,” she says. “It’s actually really easy. Everyone thinks it’s really complicated but it’s not.”

Our new season of Little People Big World starts tonight! Can't wait to show you all of the things we have been up to the last 9 months! 💙👶🏻 Hope you guys will be watching on #tlc at 9:00pm PT! #storyofzachandtori #ZandTpartyofthree #lpbw A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 2, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Tori’s favorite part of the room is the airplane mobile, which she says she found at Restoration Hardware.

“It was actually one of the cheaper ones I found because I really wanted old prop planes,” Tori wrote on Instagram.

The room also has a few elements the Roloffs consider sentimental. A particular object of note is a stuffed animal dog in the corner put in the room in memory of the couple’s late pup Sully, who “is always with us,” Tori says.

