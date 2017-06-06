New photos of Sweden’s adorable prince and princess have been released to honor their annual national day

How cute are they?!

In honor of Sweden’s Nationaldagen, the royal palace released new adroable photos of Princess Estelle and her baby brother, Prince Oscar.

The cute royal kids are the children of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. In one of the photos, Estelle is wearing the traditional Sverigedräkten, a blue, yellow and white dress. One element that is missing from her ensemble is the traditional head scarf, which is reversed for Swedish princesses once they are married, according to PEOPLE.

Another beautiful photo of Estelle😍💖🇸🇪 #PrincessEstelle #PrinsessanEstelle A post shared by H.K.H. Prinsessan Estelle (@princessestelleofsweden) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

Her sweet little brother, Prince Oscar, looked oh, so cute in his sweet stripped top and light colored pants and shoes

The family will reportedly attend traditional celebrations at Stockholm’s Djurgården Island later one Tuesday. The photos were apparently taken at the family’s home of Haga Palace.