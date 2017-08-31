New royal baby! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip welcomed their second child

Congratulations are in order for Sweden’s Princess Sofia and husband Prince Carl Philip, as they have welcomed their second child.

The royal couple took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the birth.

“On Thursday, 31 August at 11:24 a.m., Princess Sofia welcomed a healthy and prosperous child at Danderyd Hospital,” the statement read, according to PEOPLE. “Both mother and child are doing well.”

Sofia and Carl Philip wed in June 13, 2015, and welcomed their first child, son Prince Alexander, on April 19, 2016.





It has not yet been announced if the little prince has a little sister or a little brother. The news comes on the 20th death anniversary of Princess Diana.