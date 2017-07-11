Newly released body cam footage shows actor Shia LaBeouf calling a cop a “stupid bitch” during drunken arrest

Warning: This video contains foul language.

Things quickly got out of hand during Shia LaBeouf’s most recent arrest.

TMZ obtained body cam footage from LaBeouf’s arrest in Savannah, GA and by the looks of it, he did not go quietly.

“I have rights! I’m an American. You got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel for doing what, Sir?” LaBeouf screams in the footage.

Once the officers were able to get him in the car, the rant continued.





“I’m a fucking American, I pay my taxes, get these shits off my fucking arm,” he said.

Then, things took a racist turn. “You got a President that doesn’t give a shit about you. And you stuck in a police force that doesn’t give a fuck about you, so you want to arrest white people?”

“I came up to you trying to be nice, you stupid bitch,” he said. “I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb fuck! Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist, you stupid bitch?!”

When the cops refused to release him, LaBeouf decided to threaten legal action.

“I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid bitch!” he yelled.

LaBeouf was later booked for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstruction.