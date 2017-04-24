Newly released information gives grim details on Erin Moran’s secret cancer battle

Erin Moran was fed through a feeding tube as she battled Stage 4 cancer ahead of her sudden death.

According to PEOPLE, Moran was receiving treatment for Stage 4 cancer and had a gastrointestinal tube in her throat to keep her alive in her final days.

An unnamed law enforcement source said there was “ample” evidence that suggests she died from cancer. The gastrointestinal tube was also found during the coroner’s examination. The type of cancer Moran had has not been released at this time.

RELATED: Erin Moran’s neighbors speak out about her behavior in the months before her sudden death





“It was indicative when they did the autopsy that she was receiving medical care,” the source told PEOPLE. “There were no illicit substances or anything to suggest foul play.”

A GI tube is inserted by doctors and used to give nutrients to patients who cannot otherwise feed themselves.

Moran was found unresponsive in her mother-in-law’s trailer home in New Salisbury, Ind. She was 56 years old.

Following the news of her death, “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi” co-stars Henry Winkler and Scott Baio shared their condolences on social media.

“OH Erin … now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth,” Winkler wrote on Twitter. “Rest in it serenely now… too soon.”

“May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart, and animal loving soul. I always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin,” Baio added on Facebook.