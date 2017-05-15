Newlyweds Kevin Hart and Eniko Parris just made a big announcement about their family

A baby is on the way for Kevin Hart and Eniko Parris!!

The couple, who wed in a lavish ceremony in August 2016, announced they are expecting their first child together. Hart is also the proud father of son Hendrix Hart, 9, and daughter, Heaven Hart, 12 from his previous marriage to ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

“Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day. #Harts #Blessed,” Hart shared with fans in a series of photos on Instagram on Sunday.





In one of the photos, Parris is showing off her growing baby bump and revealed they are expecting a boy!

The comedian also shared a photo of the sonogram with the caption, “miracle in the making.”

“We are overjoyed about our new addition to our family,” the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

Congratulations to the happy family!