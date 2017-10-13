NFL player gets his Irish jig on to help his footwork on the field in new viral video

NFL running back Alex Collins went viral in this video of himself doing an Irish step dance with a young woman.

The Baltimore Ravens player apparently uses this little jig to help improve his footwork and agility on the football field.

You’ll be impressed as you watch him seamlessly dance across the room, nearly in unison with his partner.

.@Budda03 has a unique skill set for an NFL RB: Irish dancing

How it helps his footwork & makes him an inspiration: https://t.co/MkuZsog1NE pic.twitter.com/MxReW5TQiT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2017

Fans were equally impressed with his fancy footwork and took to Twitter to applaud him.





New favorite RB in the league…. Well after Kareem Hunt of course https://t.co/Ncj14AT0NB — Conall McCourt (@Conall_Mcc) October 13, 2017

It would be some TD celebration.. 👀☘️ https://t.co/8j0bSkhpQ9 — Sean McG (@Shamrock_n_Roll) October 13, 2017

@Budda03 a natural at the irish dancing 😂😂 class https://t.co/guBOpLMTJv — Robbie Beaumont (@robbiebeau18) October 13, 2017

Never stop doing the things you love because someone else doesnt agree. chase your dreams Carl and don’t let them stop you from being great! https://t.co/T4MI6QQe3h — Alex Collins (@Budda03) October 7, 2017