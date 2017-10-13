NFL player gets his Irish jig on to help his footwork on the field in new viral video
NFL running back Alex Collins went viral in this video of himself doing an Irish step dance with a young woman.

The Baltimore Ravens player apparently uses this little jig to help improve his footwork and agility on the football field.

You’ll be impressed as you watch him seamlessly dance across the room, nearly in unison with his partner.

Fans were equally impressed with his fancy footwork and took to Twitter to applaud him.


