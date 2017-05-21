Nick and Aaron Carter reportedly suspect there is more to the sudden death of their father

The Carter family reportedly thinks there’s more to their father’s death.

According to TMZ, Nick and Aaron Carter want an autopsy to be performed on their father, Bob Carter, who suddenly passed away last week. His initial cause of death has been ruled as a heart attack. His widow Ginger Carter has reportedly signed off on his cremation and said that Bob was in poor health prior to his death — she didn’t think an autopsy was necessary.

His kids are asking for the autopsy to see if heart disease runs in the family. They are hoping that if they find out more about his condition, they will be able to prevent heart attacks in their futures.

The tabloid reports that a state funded autopsy won’t be performed, as they are typically reserved for foul play investigations. Aaron Carter has offered to pay for the autopsy instead. Ginger has reportedly agreed to go ahead with it.