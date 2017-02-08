Nick Cannon has some words of wisdom for Beyoncé on what it’s like raising twins

Now that Beyoncé has announced her pregnancy with twins, fellow star and parent of twins Nick Cannon has some advice to share with her.

“Beyoncé: twins, for the first two years, very difficult. After that, it’s like […] they operate themselves. They have each other, so you don’t have to worry about it,” Cannon said while speaking with PEOPLE about his 5-year-old twins. “When you have one kid, you want to make sure they have a playmate. Twins help each other.”





He went on to explain how exactly his children Moroccan and Monroe’s relationship does some of the parenting for him and ex-wife Mariah Carey.

“My twins are so amazing. They make sure each other don’t get in trouble, they snitch on each other. I’m trying to [enact] the ‘stop snitching’ policy in my house,” he joked “[But] if someone’s doing something wrong, even in school, they have each other, so it’s amazing.”

Cannon is expecting another son with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell and says he can’t wait to become a dad again.

“I don’t think that’s stressful […] because everybody’s so elated about a new baby, it’s after the fact,” he said while discussing the steps in raising a child. “The terrible twos is when I go, ‘I can’t take this no more.’ So I’m nervous about that, but the beginning part […] you’re on a blissful high at that point.”

The couple is expecting a baby boy, and Cannon couldn’t be more thrilled to have “another little boy,” saying, “I want a fighter. My son, Roc, I made him a tough dude. I like tough. I like to box, we do martial arts. My dad has five boys, no girls. I come from that culture like, ‘Yo, let’s just roughhouse and play.’ It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

