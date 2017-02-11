Nick Gordon remembers Whitney Houston, who helped raise him, five years after her death

On the fifth anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death, Nick Gordon paid tribute to the woman who played a large role in raising him. Gordon shared an old photo of him, Houston and Houston’s late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, on Twitter with a touching message.

RELATED: A very pregnant Ciara shares an excellent tribute to Whitney Houston on the anniversary of her death

“Can’t believe it’s been 5years.. I miss you. I know you and Kriss are enjoying each other up there,” he wrote alongside the picture, adding “RIH,” which means “rest in heaven.”





Can't believe it's been 5years.. I miss you. I know you and Kriss are enjoying each other up there. RIH pic.twitter.com/xPnwnPIpHl — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) February 11, 2017

Gordon’s mother abandoned him when he was just 12 years old, and Houston graciously stepped in to serve as a parent to him. Eventually, Gordon began dating her daughter, who passed away in 2015 after being found unresponsive in a bathtub. He was found liable in Brown’s wrongful death case, the criminal investigation for which is still ongoing and was ordered to pay $36 million to her estate in September. He reportedly has not been doing well since.

In June, Bobby Brown insinuated that Gordon was responsible for the deaths of both his ex-wife and daughter, arguing that he was the only person around in both instances. Early this year, Gordon shared photos of him and his late girlfriend on social media, saying she’s the first thing he thinks about when he wakes up and that “true love never dies.”

You're the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep. I love&missyou RIH my angel. pic.twitter.com/nshVPsqCbd — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) January 30, 2017

True love never dies. pic.twitter.com/sLaF5jRjBy — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) January 31, 2017

RELATED: Nick Gordon pays tribute to the late Bobbi Kristina Brown two years after she was found unresponsive in a tub