Nick Jonas fires back after a fan insulted him on social media

Nick Jonas fired back after a fan made fun of his height in a photo posted to Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Jonas posed for a photo with fan @zak_hanzal earlier this week and was surprised the young man poked fun at his height when he shared the photo with followers.

“@NickJonas u need a few more inches bruhh,” he wrote about the singer who is 5’7”.

LMAO he was so hurt pic.twitter.com/mwsHsiVpaV — la bella vita (@drugproblem) August 25, 2017

RELATED: Leah Remini’s attacks on Scientology put a strain on her friendship with Lisa Marie Presley

Jonas was quick to respond and added, “You need some manners ‘bruh’ I didn’t need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude,” in the comments section.





Hanzal was quick to change the caption writing, “One of the most humble superstars…MY MAN @nickjonas 🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Jonas responded to a second post and gave his approval to the second caption, writing, “Hey y’all…it’s all good. No need to spread hate.”

Hanzal has now put his Instagram on private.

(US Weekly)