Nick Viall just announced what he’s doing next — in a video teasing other reality stars

Contestants on the Bachelor, Bachelorette, or Dancing with the Stars can finish the show at a crossroads. They have some name recognition, but not much. That 15 minutes of fame is even shorter for contestants who don’t win. And while some contestants return to normal life, some try to flip that newfound fame into something bigger.

That’s Nick Viall’s gameplan, at least.

After getting married, he’s announced his next move: a line of men’s grooming products. But he uses the announcement video for The Polished Gent in another way: to tease other former reality stars who’ve gone on to promote weight-loss teas, teeth whiteners and other hooks that seem to come standard after finishing a reality show.





Excited to finally announce my Men's Grooming line The Polished Gent! Coming May 8th. Follow us @thepolishedgents. Link in BIO for more info! #getpolished #startup #comingsoon A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on May 4, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

“Nobody wants that,” he says to a life of hawking products. “But you will want this,” pointing to a box of grooming products.

He then thanks an intense regimen of skincare and haircare products for his looking good at the ripe old age of 36. (“Good as f**k,” he says.) That regimen is, conveniently, available to customers of The Polished Gent.

His line will debut May 8th.