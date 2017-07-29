Nicki Minaj shares adorable photos of herself hanging out with DJ Khaled’s chubby-cheeked baby boy

Nicki Minaj can’t get enough of Asahd Khaled.

The music icon spent some quality time with DJ Khaled’s 9-month-old son on Friday night and shared some snaps of the adorable encounter.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj was brought to tears when Ellen DeGeneres surprised her with this amazingly generous gift

The adorable baby has already made his mark on the music industry, featuring on his dad’s latest album cover and appearing at various award shows and red carpets. Friday he added another accomplishment to that list: delivering Nicki Minaj’s framed platinum record. Asahd was there to give Minaj the gift to symbolize the success of her song “Do You Mind” with DJ Khaled.





It’s clear that Minaj loves little Asahd, referring to herself as his “aunty” — not blood-related, of course. “This little angel came bearing gifts. PLATINUM PLAQUE ALERT!!!!! #DoYouMind Thank You for all your hard work Asahd!!!!! @asahdkhaled @djkhaled love you!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.