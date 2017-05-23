Nicki Minaj was brought to tears when Ellen DeGeneres surprised her with this amazingly generous gift

Ellen DeGeneres is getting Nicki Minaj’s charity off to a good start!

On Tuesday, Minaj appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to talk about her random act of charity where she promised (and paid) for loans, books and tuition for many of her Twitter followers.

“It’s close to my heart because I always wanted to go to college,” Minaj said after DeGeneres told the crowd the rapper has big plans to start her own foundation to help students. “I always say that that is the only regret that I have in my life. That I didn’t go to college just to experience that.”





“For a couple years now, I’ve been telling my fans I am going to do a tuition scholarship of some sort, and so when that person asked me that on Twitter, I looked at it as a sign from God,” she said. “Now, I am going to really start an actual foundation. By the end of the year, I am going to have it up. Even other people who, you know anyone, who wants to help can be a part of it.”

“That fantastic,” DeGeneres said. With the help of Shutterfly, DeGeneres was able to give Minaj a head start on her charity.

Minaj teared up as DeGeneres presented her with the giant check for $25,000. “Are you serious?! That is so sweet!”