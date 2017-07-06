Nicky Hilton husband James Rothschild are expecting a “new addition” to their family

Nicki Hilton’s family is about to grow by one!

According to E! News, the socialite and Hilton heiress is pregnant with her second child with husband James Rothschild. A representative for the couple confirmed the news on Thursday, saying, “The couple are thrilled about the new addition to their family.”

Hilton and Rothschild share one other child together, daughter Lily Grace Victoria, who was born last July in New York City. The private couple has done their best to keep her out of the public eye and has avoided sharing pictures of her on social media.





“I love it! I love it!” Hilton once said of motherhood. “I have an alarm clock for the next 18 years, about 5:30 a.m. every single day. But I love it! Waking up to that face—it’s heaven.”

Hilton is currently in Paris, France with her mother Kathy for Haute Couture Fashion Week. Congratulations to her and her family!

