Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead return to the Bahamas to remember Anna Nicole Smith on her birthday
Nicole Richie and James Corden squared off in a rap battle of epic proportions on a recent edition of the “Late Late Show” spin-off series “Drop the Mic,” and the former reality TV goddess-turned-actress proved that she was a formidable foe — the stakes were low, but the energy was high!


Richie came out of the gate all guns blazing: “I’m about to battle James Corden, I don’t wanna be vague. He’s the worst British export since the plague,” Richie spat. “Congrats James, ‘Drop the Mic’ is your show, you asked to rap every week and TBS said, ‘No.’ You’re the king of late-night, top dog at 12:30, you always go viral, but so does herpes. I’m gonna be mean because I can’t be a phony and you’ll f**k up this battle like you f**ked up the Tony’s.”

But the British funnyman wasn’t pulling any punches of his own when he fired back: “It’s Nicole Richie, a blast from the past. Her claim to fame is kissing Paris Hilton’s ass,” he rapped. “10 million people watched you two milk a cow in case you were wondering why terrorists hate us now. I asked about Nicole and I think I got my wish, but answer me one question, which Pokémon is this? And while we’re on the subject, let me give you some advice, let me ‘Drop the Mic,’ go live the ‘Simple Life.'”

Richie then pointed out that Corden resembles a “teddy bear filled with joy” and an “Oompa-loompa” before unfavorably comparing him to his rival Jimmy Fallon.

“That one hurt,” Corden confessed before responding. “I do karaoke in my car, you have a Breathalyzer in yours.”

“I’ve been here forever, you’re new to the scene. Brexit for Britain and bow to the real queen,” Richie exclaimed, much to the delight of the rowdy audience.

Earlier this year, Corden battled “The Voice” coach Jennifer Hudson.

“So basically tonight, I’m confused at what I’m doing. I’m battling a woman who’s famous for losing,” Corden said. “You won an Oscar for ‘Dreamgirls,’ I get it. No one remembers you in that film because Beyonce is in it.”

Check out the video to see how Hudson responded:

