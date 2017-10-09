Rare People

Nike photo shoot has models running on the side of a tall building, and it’s freaking us out

Sneaker manufacturers Nike recently commissioned a photo shoot to promote its new VaporMax footwear line and hired San Francisco-based photographer Benjamin Von Wong to devise a series of enthralling photos to encapsulate the brand. In order to capture the essence of an air-filled sneaker, Wong decided to hang his models off the side of a 30-story skyscraper in downtown Manila, Philippines and literally make them “fly.”

Von Wong documented the shoot in a blog post, saying that the models wore form fitted harnesses clipped by the side, so they could run along the side of the building. The photographer spent hours in a harness himself as he needed to be suspended off the roof in order to capture the intense action on film.


Obviously, Wong edited out the wires and harnesses in the finished images, but seeing them in the unedited versions doesn’t diminish how absolutely bonkers they photos are.

