Nike photo shoot has models running on the side of a tall building, and it’s freaking us out

Sneaker manufacturers Nike recently commissioned a photo shoot to promote its new VaporMax footwear line and hired San Francisco-based photographer Benjamin Von Wong to devise a series of enthralling photos to encapsulate the brand. In order to capture the essence of an air-filled sneaker, Wong decided to hang his models off the side of a 30-story skyscraper in downtown Manila, Philippines and literally make them “fly.”

Nike challenged me, so I jumped off a skyscraper. See it happen👉👉https://t.co/TrZzDMKVLX #walkonair pic.twitter.com/Tru4qqzHQ6 — Von Wong (@thevonwong) October 3, 2017

Von Wong documented the shoot in a blog post, saying that the models wore form fitted harnesses clipped by the side, so they could run along the side of the building. The photographer spent hours in a harness himself as he needed to be suspended off the roof in order to capture the intense action on film.





Doing whatever it takes to walk on air with @iammikeswift #walkonair pic.twitter.com/WhQX6hQw9A — Von Wong (@thevonwong) October 4, 2017

Obviously, Wong edited out the wires and harnesses in the finished images, but seeing them in the unedited versions doesn’t diminish how absolutely bonkers they photos are.