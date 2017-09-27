Nikki Bella brought the heat with this sexy samba on “DWTS” Latin Night

Pro wrestler Nikki Bella turned up the heat on Tuesday night’s Latin Night on “Dancing with the Stars,” and the performance did not disappoint.

Ahead of the sexy samba, Bella admitted that things were getting pretty steamy with her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev during rehearsals.

“I’ve been with John Cena for five years now, and I haven’t bumped and grinded another man since then,” she joked.

RELATED: “DWTS” Latin Night was hot, but one contestant was left out in a cold elimination

Well, the sexiness paid off in the ballroom when the duo danced to “Despacito” by Luis​ ​Fonsi​ ​ft.​ ​Daddy Yankee on Latin Night. Bella moved and grooved with her partner and really brought the sex appeal to the ballroom, much like she does in the ring.





The judges were also impressed by the sexy routine and awarded Bella and Chigvintsev 18 out of a possible 30 points.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.