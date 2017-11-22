Actor Shaun Cassidy remembered his late brother David in a lovely tribute about their younger years.

“The Partridge Family” star died from organ failure after a hospital stay from complications relating to his dementia. He was 67.





RELATED: David Cassidy’s on-screen little brother’s emotional tribute will break your heart

Shaun took to Twitter to post the fond memory.

“When I was a little boy and my big brother would come to visit, the first call of business would be a punishing pillow fight. During the battle, he would regale me with hysterical stories of our father, often culminating in his taking a giant leap off my top bunk,” he wrote along with a black and white photo of the boys as children.

“I tried to catch him of course. I always tried to catch him. But I never could. Now, I will carry him, along with all of the funny/sad/extraordinary days we shared, none more filled with love than these last few at his side.”

When I was a little boy and my big brother would come to visit, the first call of business would be a punishing pillow fight. During the battle, he would regale me with hysterical stories of our father, often culminating in his taking a giant leap off my top bunk… — Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) November 22, 2017

…I tried to catch him of course. I always tried to catch him. But I never could. Now, I will carry him, along with all of the funny/sad/extraordinary days we shared, none more filled with love than these last few at his side. pic.twitter.com/nc4w9HdTLC — Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) November 22, 2017

Eight years younger than David, Shaun was the oldest son of Jack Cassidy and Shirley Jones, while David was Jack’s only child with his first wife, Evelyn Ward. In addition to being his step-mother, Shirley Jones played David Cassidy’s on-screen mother from “The Partridge Family.”

The relationship between David and his family had been strained due to his battle with alcoholism. Several months prior to his death, a video of David struggling to perform at a live show raised concerns about his well-being. Many assumed that David had relapsed with alcohol abuse, but he revealed that he was suffering from dementia.

Regardless of past estrangements, his family rushed to his side after hearing of his hospitalization. A source told PEOPLE, “He was delighted to see them … There’s been total resolution within the family. They will always be there for him.”

RELATED: David Cassidy’s nephew wowed everyone with this audition on “The Voice” — find out whose team he joined

David Cassidy passed away in a Florida hospital on Nov. 21. His family released a statement confirming his death.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years,” the statement read.

An outpouring of tributes also came from celebrities including Danny Bonaduce — who played David’s television brother — John Stamos, Marie Osmond and Carnie Wilson.

He is survived by half-brothers Shaun, actors Patrick and Ryan; daughter Katie Cassidy and son, actor Beau Cassidy.