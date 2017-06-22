Now in her mid-fifties, Courteney Cox has a different view on her plastic surgery — but not on starting a family!

In an interview with New Beauty, former “Friends” star Courteney Cox opens up about the plastic surgery that she elected to get as a younger woman — that she’s come to regret, and in some cases having reversed.

“Hollywood makes it hard; this business makes it harder. I grew up thinking appearance was the most important thing. That as long as I looked OK, I would be OK, which got me into trouble […] I was trying so hard to keep up, and that actually made things worse. Now, I’m as natural as I can be,” she says.





On exercise and taking care of yourself, the star has simple advice: “Start on your body when you’re 25 or 30, not 53. That’s the moral of the story.” Cox also reveals a strict diet that she maintains in response to a genetic disease she inherited, one that makes her feel so good that she’d consider having a child.

She also name-drops the bevy of beauty products she’s worked into her daily routine. Though it sounds like a lot, Cox says the whole process of taking care of her skin, brows, and lashes takes just minutes.

Cox also spills about her old outlook on plastic surgery, which she’s come to regret.

“What would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there.’ So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed — it’s good,” she begins. “Then somebody tells you about another doctor […] The next thing you know you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh shit, this doesn’t look right.'”

Now, she says there’s a lot less than used to meet the eye, and that people are (once again) seeing her as she really is.

I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. […] Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles—they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend.

What’s next for Courteney Cox? A family, maybe — but more than anything else, staying as natural as she can.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I know I want to stay natural.”