Now, Malia Obama is getting dragged into Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment controversy

Malia Obama has found her way in the middle of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s legal battle.

Many turned to the former first daughter and her family after Weinstein became the subject of controversy after bombshell sexual harassment accusations were published in The New York Times. It should be explicitly clarified that Obama did not raise accusations against Weinstein and there is nothing to indicate that she was one of his victims. Instead, some are noting that one of Obama’s past internships brought her uncomfortably close to the accused.

In January of this year, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Obama secured an internship with Weinstein. She was set to begin interning in the New York office of The Weinstein Co. in February as she took a gap year in between her high school graduation and her freshman year at Harvard University. Weinstein later used Obama as a marketing strategy to auction an internship for $15,000.





“Here’s a special chance to learn all the ins and outs of the movie biz, and maybe even run into Malia Obama while you’re at it,” read an email.

Others have focused on other members of her family. Fox News Insider shared a 2013 video of former First Lady Michelle Obama calling Weinstein a “wonderful human being” and a “good friend” while giving a speech at a student film symposium that was hosted at the White House. Bustle noted that Weinstein made an indirect donation of $28,500 to former President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

