Natalie “Octomom” Suleman gave fans an update on her huge family by sharing some photos from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her eight youngest children.





“A new year, an old tradition,” she captioned an Instagram photo featuring her and children Makai, Josiah, Isaiah, Jonah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Nariyah and Noah, sharing that the family participated in Turkey Trot 5K together.

The single mom, who has six older children, opened up about her family of 15 in an interview during her younger kids’ eighth birthday party in February, saying, “We’re a strong, solid family unit, unbeknownst to what many people believe.”

Suleman was previously married to Marco Gutierrez until 2008 and shocked the world when she gained public support as a single mom raising children she conceived via IVF. However, she struggled after the record-breaking birth of her octuplets, turning to stripping, adult films and prescription drugs.

“Everything I ever did was for money to put food on my table, the mom of 14 told the Daily Mail. “Everyone thinks I had all these donations and help but I didn’t — I didn’t everything on my own and paid everything out of my own pocket so I was Octomom for four years. The last two years of it were so dark. I descended down a very dark and destructive path.”

However, she’s in a much better place now and is working with troubled and vulnerable women.

“I admit that I made many mistakes in my life and that I’m imperfect,” she said. “I make mistakes constantly. But my children were not a mistake — they were meant to be here.”

In August, Suleman also shared a photo of the whole gang on their first day of school together with the caption, “Had to share the first day of third grade! Caleb and Calyssa didn’t want me to ’embarrass’ them by taking a pic.”

