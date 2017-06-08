Oh boy! Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid are officially parents

Welcome to the world, baby Lochte!

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid have welcomed a bouncing baby boy, according to US Weekly. Their son was reportedly born at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Patiently waiting…. #magical #babyboy A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on May 16, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

The couple previously announced the news that they were expecting in December, two months after getting engaged. Lochte also has said in interviews that they were giving the baby a “unique” name. The name they chose has yet to be released.

Just days before giving birth, Reid took to social media to debut her biggest baby bump yet.

“⏳🕰⏰ I feel like I’ve been pregnant for 3 years,” she captioned the pic.

⏳🕰⏰ I feel like I've been pregnant for 3 years. A post shared by KAYLA RAE REID (@kaylaraereid) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Congratulations to the new parents!