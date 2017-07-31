Oh boy! This former reality star is officially a mom, and she introduced her baby to the world in the cutest way possible

Congratulations are in order for Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman!

The first child of the former reality star was born last Thursday, and Port made the cutest announcement to fans on her Instagram page on Monday.

Sharing a photo of a hand-painted welcome sign, Port wrote:

Sorry I’ve been MIA for like a week! I lost my phone. Just kidding!! I made a human! Sonny Sanford Rosenman was born on 7/27/17!! Everyone is so happy and healthy and we are home now. I’m going to try my very best to not be one of those moms whose feed is dominated by their baby but I can totally see how difficult it will be not to. I am beyond obsessed and in love and wish I could bottle this feeling for all of you out there. Check out the blog (link in bio) for more and welcome our little one to the world!! ❤️❤️❤️





RELATED: “Scandal” fans are going to love the sweet pic Kerry Washington posted from her co-star’s adorable baby shower

“So, I have some news,” she wrote on her blog. “No big deal, but I created another human being and then delivered him into the world at 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Timmy and I named the little man Sonny and I’m in love.”

“We’ve all heard mothers give the same speech about how life changing the love for your baby is, and it’s not like I didn’t believe it or anything, but I guess I couldn’t actually connect to those exact feelings until the doctor placed Sonny onto my chest,” she continued. “I love him and feel protective over him, but more than anything, I’m just like obsessed. I can’t stop looking at him, or thinking about him when I am in another room. It’s a bit like getting a toy you really really wanted as a child.”

☀️Stay COOL, peeps!!!☀️ #dangitshot #bundlelove A post shared by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

She finished by writing:

There was all the anticipation and build up, and then you open it and you love it. Unlike the toy, however, I am obviously never going to get sick of Sonny, and he poops. All kidding aside, my heart just grew to accommodate all this extra love I now have to give. I don’t care if this is sappy or trite and I don’t want to say that I love him more than anything ever because I love Timmy and my family. It’s not about loving him more than something else I love. It’s just awesome. I can’t wait to watch him change and grow and take on my traits and Timmy’s. I could go on forever, so I’ll stop now, but get ready for a lot more Sonny talk coming soon. XOXO, Mom.

Port first jumped onto the scene on the reality series “The Hills.” Her former co-stars Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Kristin Cavallari are all married with children. Fellow “The Hills” alum Heidi Montag and husband Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child together in October.