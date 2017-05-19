Ohio parents flee from trial before they face conviction for child abuse

A couple convicted of seriously harming their infant daughter has gone on the lam. Kayla Fannon and Samuel A. Thompson of Nelsonville, Ohio, were arrested in March 2014 after bringing their daughter to the hospital.

According to WCHMH-TV Columbus, doctors found the 4-month-old baby to have over 25 broken bones, including her shoulders, ribs, fingers, arms, toes and legs. The child was also found to have multiple skull fractures that were in various stages of healing, as well as a significant brain injury.





PEOPLE reports that the couple had their parental rights terminated and the child was permanently placed with the Athens County Children Services. Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said in a statement that the baby was adopted by [her] foster parents and that she “has shown significant progress over the last two-and-a-half years.”

On May 11, the couple was in court facing felony charges of endangering children and permitting child abuse. The next day, the couple was nowhere to be found. Judge George McCarthy then ordered nationwide arrest warrants for Fannon and Thompson and allowed the trial to continue without them.

The jury found the couple guilty on all counts Wednesday, and they stand to face up to 14 years in prison. Blackburn also released a statement about the missing couple,