Olivia Newton-John reveals the unconventional way she dealt with her cancer battle

Olivia Newton-John said that the use of marijuana helped her deal with the pain of a second breast cancer diagnosis.

The singer opened up about the cancer that spread to her back and caused her debilitating pain, making her unable to walk. In a new interview with Australia’s “60 Minutes,” Newton-John said that radiation therapy, natural wellness treatments and marijuana grown by her husband, John Easterling, helped her deal with the sickness.

“The pain level was really the hardest thing,” she said. “I was trying to do shows and it was pretty agonizing.”





After the treatments, Newton-John is making strides to get better.

“I can walk, but I can’t go long distances,” she said in the interview. “But I’ll get there, because I couldn’t walk at all a month or so ago. As I heal I’ll be able to walk more.”

“It’s probably something I’ll deal with the rest of my life,” she continued. “But I will, and I’ll be fine, and there have been a lot of women, who have had reoccurrences, and continue on with their lives to be old ladies. That’s my vision.”

