Olivia Newton-John speaks to fans for the first time since sharing her cancer diagnosis

Thee months after announcing that her breast cancer had returned, a positive Olivia Newton-John spoke out for the first time since revealing the heartbreaking news by updating fans on her health.

“Firstly, I’d like to express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months,” she said in a heartfelt video message. “Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits. I’m feeling great and so look forward to seeing you soon!”





Back in May, the singer and actress suffered severe back pain that she thought was the result of sciatica, but she was soon diagnosed with breast cancer that had metastasized to her back. She quickly postponed the first half of her upcoming concert tour after receiving the news.

“During this healing time — recovering from my breast cancer relapse — I’ve had time to reflect on how proud I am of this centre, and the important contributions it makes to the lives of the communities it serves,” she continued in regard to The Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. “The Wellness Centre programs are improving the lives of people going through cancer. This was my dream, and it’s now a reality.”

Newton-John has fought breast cancer once before, undergoing a partial mastectomy, nine months of chemotherapy and a breast reconstruction back in 1992. Afterwards she was inspired to advocate for cancer research and early detection.

