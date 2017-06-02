Olivia Newton John’s daughter is getting off social media after a barrage of cruel comments

The music world was shaken when Olivia Newton-John announced that she’s once again battling breast cancer.

And, her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, has indubitably been going through a difficult time. Online, she’s faced a wave of cruelty in the comments section of her Instagram page, so the 31-year-old wrote on Thursday that she’s logging off for a while.

In her final post, Lattanzi wrote, “Some woman commented that I couldn’t post happy pictures of myself because of what my mother is going through. I am so sad and no one has any idea what I am going through.”





John postponed her upcoming tour dates indefinitely on Tuesday after revealing that her cancer has metastasized.

According to PEOPLE, Lattanzi wrote:

You could never imagine how much we just want to be alone. And not have to deal with the world’s opinions of how we deal with this. I’m going to leave my Instagram for a while. Not, because I’m ashamed that I posted a picture that wasn’t to do with my mom, but because I’m angry. Angry that there are such incredibly insensitive assholes out there making me feel ashamed of trying to feel normal. Good bye for a while.

Lattanzi is a frequent social media user. She has uploaded almost 1,700 images to Instagram but has since made her page private. Newton-John’s daughter is also a singer. She released an album in 2016 but has not enjoyed a fraction of the success that her mother experienced.