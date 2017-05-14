Olivia Newton-John’s daughter shared an update on her mother’s health after she canceled many of her upcoming concerts

Olivia Newton-John is taking a break from performing after a sciatica flare up.

Earlier this month, Newton-John announced she would be taking a break from her concerts on her official Facebook page.

“We are so sorry to announce that the Olivia concerts scheduled for May will be postponed due to a bad issue with Olivia’s sciatica. Once the dates are rescheduled we will post the new dates ASAP. Apologies for any inconvenience,” the statement read.

Sciatica is pain in the lower back and legs and is caused pressure on the sciatic nerve. Her rep reportedly told PEOPLE she is “resting and going through treatment.”





Following the news of her mother’s health issue, Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, took to Instagram to share an update about her mother.

“Hey everyone. I just wanted to let u know my mom is ok for those that have enquired [sic]. She’s a fighter. Always has been. Thank u for your love and concern. I’m passing your love onto her,” Lattanzi wrote.

On Saturday, Newton-John took to Facebook to share an update with fans.

“I was so sad to have to postpone some shows this month, and to my fans who planned on coming to my concerts please know I am disappointed too! We are rescheduling as soon as possible,” she wrote.

“I have had a long running issue with sciatica and I need to take this time to rest and deal with this very painful condition.

“My husband John is taking great care of me and I want to thank all my family, friends and fans for their concern, love, support and good wishes,” she continued. “I look forward to returning to performing soon!”