Olivia Newton-John’s husband gave fans a health update after she revealed her breast cancer has metastasized

Olivia Newton-John’s husband is opening up about her second cancer diagnosis.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, John Easterling shared details of her diagnosis 25 years after she first battled breast cancer.

“I am really grateful for and touched by the worldwide outpouring of love and concern. Thank you. I am feeling good and enjoying total support from my family and friends, along with a team of wellness and medical practitioners both here in the US and at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” Newton-John said in a statement confirming the news to fans. “I’m totally confident that my new journey will have a positive success story to inspire others! Love and light, Olivia.”





The breast cancer has reportedly metastasized to her sacrum, and she is taking a break from performing to focus on her health.

“We both have the same unshakable belief that she’s going to have a wonderful success story,” her husband told the publication. “We’re not trying to be positive. We have an absolute knowingness that we can turn this around.”

Newton-John is currently undergoing photon radiation therapy and natural wellness therapies. She said her pain “has gone from [level] 8 to about a 2” one week after treatment.

“She’s not naive and doesn’t get immobilized,” her longtime friend Leeza Gibbons added. “She finds light in the darkest corners and just always has.”