On her daughter’s last day of school, Ivanka Trump looks forward to the family’s first D.C. summer

Ivanka Trump’s family is so excited for their first summer in our nation’s capital! The first daughter and assistant to the president took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter Arabella’s last day of school.

“Arabella’s last day of school!” the proud mom captioned a photo of her and Arabella. “Can’t believe she is going to be in first grade – but first, summer!”

Trump’s son Joseph celebrated his last day of school last week, and the first daughter commemorated the occasion by sharing an adorable picture the two.





“Morning kisses on Joseph’s last day of school!” she wrote on Instagram. “We are so excited for the summer!”

The family moved from New York City to Washington, D.C. following President Trump’s inauguration in January, and it looks like they can’t wait to have a fun summer in their new home!

