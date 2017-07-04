On the Fourth of July, Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks the U.S.A. for making his “impossible dream a reality”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a big believer in the American dream and took to Instagram on the Fourth of July to thank our country for the opportunities it has afforded him and for the success he has had.

“Only in America. My life would have been an impossible dream anywhere else, so I tell everyone I am not self-made, I’m American-made,” he wrote alongside a picture of him with members of the military. “I am grateful every day that this country accepted me with open arms and made my impossible dream a reality.”

The actor-turned-governor then made sure to thank our troops for keeping the United States safe and for protecting our freedoms.

“I am so truly thankful to all of the men and women who have bravely served throughout our history and made America great,” he continued. “Happy birthday, U.S.A.”

