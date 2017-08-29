On the one year anniversary of his death, take a look back at Gene Wilder’s best moments

Legendary comic actor Gene Wilder passed away on August 29, 2016 but thanks to the magic he brought to movies and television throughout the years, fans can honor his memory for years to come.

In honor of his long film career, let’s take a look back at some of his best roles.

“The Producers” (1967)

Wilder was nominated for an Academy Award for his portayal as Leo Bloom opposite Zero Mostel in the Mel Brooks hit, “The Producers.” The pair played off each other in a masterful performance that won’t soon be forgotten.





“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (1971)

Wilder may be one of the best Willy Wonkas to ever grace the big screen. He completely took the role and made it his own, even from the first gag where he faked a bad leg before twirling into a somersault for the guests of the chocolate factory. Who could forget the weird acid trip he took viewers on during the infamous boat ride sequence, or the timeless and inspiring performance of “Pure Imagination?” It was legendary.

“Blazing Saddles” (1974)

Possibly one of his fans’ favorite roles, Wilder took on the role of Jim, a.k.a. The Waco Kid, and completely stole the show in this comedy. He was purely genius in this Western.

“Young Frankenstein” (1974)

This film goes down in history as one of Wilder’s most hilarious roles! Six years after working with Mel Brooks on “The Producers,” Wilder took on the role of the mad scientist and totally cracked fans up for generations to come.

“It’s pronounced Fron-ken-steen!”