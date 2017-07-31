One controversial reality star isn’t ready to say goodbye to his 15 minutes of fame and is looking to join “DWTS”

DeMario Jackson isn’t ready to leave the spotlight.

The controversial reality TV is reportedly being considered by producers for a stint on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Jackson is fresh off a reality TV scandal after he was allegedly involved in “misconduct” with his “Bachelor In Paradise” co-star Corrine Olympios. Production on the “Bachelor” spin-off was temporarily shutdown as the alleged incident was under investigation. Jackson was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing, and production resumed without Jackson or Olympios. The two are rumored to be making a brief comeback for a reunion of the season.





Sources close to “DWTS” told TMZ that producers have reached out to Jackson’s rep, and they are still in negations.

The tabloid recently caught up with the reality star, and he opened up about what he would bring to the competition.

“People don’t understand. I’m like a black Latin salsa dancer. I would love it!” he said. “If I got the opportunity to do ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ it would be something that I would 100 percent welcome. It would be amazing to go out there and showcase a little bit of my dancing skills and also my personality — and try to have some fun.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, my number one reason of going on ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ was not only to find love, but to make America smile again. We are at a very dark time right now with all this crazy stuff, so I just want to make people smile. Even if you are smiling because you are laughing at me, I just want to make people smile.”

It has also been rumored that Sean Spicer may be tapped to join the upcoming season of the reality dance competition.