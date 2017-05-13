One former “American Idol” judge is very excited for the reboot

ABC recently announced the return of “American Idol,” much to the delight of its fans.

Rumors as to who will host and judge the reboot continue to float, but fans will never forget the spirit that the original judges, Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul brought to the competition.

In fact, Abdul let the world know exactly what she thought of the news.

RELATED: A very familiar face is reportedly returning to judge “American Idol”

“Idol was and still is one of the most life-changing experiences for me,” she told E! News.





And she’s not only very proud of the past but is also very excited for the future: