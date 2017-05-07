One former “American Idol” judge’s bank account is a little lighter now that she offered to pay her fans’ college tuition

Allow Nicki Minaj to pick up the tab.

On Saturday night, Minaj offered to pay for some of her lucky fans’ college tuition on her own Twitter account. The former “American Idol” judge started her generosity crusade after asking her fans to create homemade videos of themselves singer her song, “Regret in Your Tears.” She promised the lucky winner a seat next to her at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards but started handing out money when her fans asked for help.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

How much do u need? https://t.co/bVDuLniheA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! https://t.co/i4TVmsqDoA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Done. Dm ur bank info https://t.co/u7CxljiilZ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Done. Dm ur info https://t.co/YEd4kiYiW1 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Send me ur info. I'll pay it https://t.co/NTToY4OSPO — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Yes I'll pay it. Send ur info https://t.co/6G4QfHyZnl — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

I'll pay a cpl of them. Send ur bank info & ur contact https://t.co/vG0nlJwkNZ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok I'll pay it. Send info https://t.co/xNpkMOSfEt — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I'll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok you're the last one for the night. Dm ur info 💕 https://t.co/89EFndrFZu — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

She was feeling pretty generous this weekend!