One former “American Idol” judge’s bank account is a little lighter now that she offered to pay her fans’ college tuition

Allow Nicki Minaj to pick up the tab.
On Saturday night, Minaj offered to pay for some of her lucky fans’ college tuition on her own Twitter account. The former “American Idol” judge started her generosity crusade after asking her fans to create homemade videos of themselves singer her song, “Regret in Your Tears.” She promised the lucky winner a seat next to her at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards but started handing out money when her fans asked for help.
She was feeling pretty generous this weekend!